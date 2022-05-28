B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

Previous story
J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Just Posted

Students show off their artwork after a workshop with Andrew McDermott, adjudicator of the All Islands’ Art Show. (Photo: supplied)
Haida Gwaii’s All Islands’ Art Show showcases works

New regulations will impact moose hunting in the Peace region, among other changes. (File photo)
Regulation changes drastically impact moose hunting in B.C.’s northeast

Village of Queen Charlotte staff presented the proposed 5-year financial plan and tax rates during a Public Meeting on April 4. The approved residential tax rate was 2.48 and the approved business tax rate was 6.08. (Image supplied)
Residential and business tax rates increase to pre-pandemic levels in Queen Charlotte

A housing initiative is set for construction in Bella Coola under a new “Complex-care” program to lessen the risk of homelessness for vulnerable persons, the provincial government announced on May 23. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
12 new housing units for Bella Coola by late 2022