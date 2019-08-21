A recent survey conducted by Leger and commissioned by Coast Capital Savings found that 50 per cent of B.C. parents are stressed about back to school costs. (Photo from Unsplash)

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

A recent survey suggests that going back to school isn’t just stressful for kids, as parents deal with the various costs associated with a new school year.

The survey, conducted by Leger and commissioned by Coast Capital Savings, polled 600 B.C. residents with children going into kindergarten through Grade 12 this fall, and found 50 per cent of them are stressed about back to school costs. Conducted online between July 18 and 24, the survey also revealed that 44 per cent of parents worry that they won’t be able to afford to buy everything their child needs.

READ MORE: Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Furthermore, the survey broke down exactly what parents expect will impact their finances the most depending on the age of their children. The cost of clothing was noted as the biggest anticipated cost for parents with children in daycare and kindergarten through Grade 6. Supplies, text books and school fees were noted as the most expensive requirements for parents with children in Grade 7 through 12 and in post-secondary education.

We want to know if you’re feeling stressed out about the cost of sending your child back to school. Take our poll and weigh in!


To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Just Posted

Coast Mountain College announces interim president

Ken Burt, current president and CEO, will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Queen Charlotte crackdown

RCMP target impaired driving amidst rising numbers of the offence

Australian gold mining giant acquires Red Chris mine

Newcrest now owns 70 per cent of the mine south of Iskut and operatorship

Haida Gwaii storm causes B.C. ferry delay

Skidegate to Prince Rupert route affected

Rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii

High winds also expected to hit the islands

PHOTO GALLERY: Ready, set, race! Agate Man race / hlG̱a hlḵ’aats iihlangaa 2019

The annual triathlon took place in Masset on Aug. 17

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

New ‘Matrix’ film set with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski

Fourth installment to feature Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in B.C., plans ‘agri-retreat’ centre

Church hopes to grow crops, host students and others on Bradner property

New regulations require training for B.C. addiction recovery homes

Inspections, standards replace ‘wild west,’ Judy Darcy says

Most Read