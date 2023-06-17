A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

All 5 were pronounced dead at the scene

Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday (June 16) when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The the driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashPolice

Previous story
US ambassador marches in Warsaw Pride parade, sending message to NATO ally

Just Posted

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom

Prince Rupert RCMP announced on June 16 that remains of missing 21-year-old Michael Kitchener have been found. Kitchener was last seen Oct. 23, 2021 running along Highway 16. (Photo: supplied)
Human remains found on Mt. Hays in Prince Rupert identified as Michael Kitchener

It will cost more than $35 K to clear and repair the Fourth Ave. public walkway leading to downtown City Operations Manager Richard Pucci told council on June 13, after the path was damaged by storm debris in January and closed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council robs Peter to pay Paul for 4th Ave. walkway repairs

Prince Rupert RCMP vehicles and yellow crime scene tape can be seen cordoning off a multi-residence property numbered 166 and 168 Silversides Drive where four people were found deceased on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigation continues into deaths of four people