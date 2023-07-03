Kevin Spacey’s accuser describes actor as a ‘slippery, snaky’ predator in UK trial

The actor, who has homes in the U.S. and London, is free on bail

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, June 30, 2023. Spacey is going on trial on charges he sexually assaulted four men as long as two decades ago. The double-Oscar winner faces a dozen charges at Southwark Crown Court. Spacey pleads not guilty to all charges. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

One of actor Kevin Spacey ‘s accusers described the Oscar-winner in court Monday as a “slippery, snaky” predator who good-looking, young men were warned to avoid.

The man, who worked with the American actor when he came to the Old Vic Theatre in London in the early 2000s, said Spacey told him he could introduce him to Hollywood stars. But the man said that word around the playhouse was that he should be careful around Spacey.

“It was well known he was up to no good,” the man said in a video of his police interview played for jurors in Spacey’s sexual assault trial. “He was almost right from the get-go grooming me.”

He said Spacey made him uncomfortable querying him about his sexuality, then became “touchy feely” and graduated to aggressive groping when they were alone together.

The man, who cannot be identified under British law, likened Spacey to the villain he plays in the 1995 thriller “Se7en” about a serial killer motivated by the seven deadly sins.

“He’s a bit like that, a bit creepy,” the man said in his police interview last year.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men for events that date from 2001 to 2013. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He could go to prison if convicted, though Spacey told a German magazine that he expects he’ll be offered work “the moment I am cleared of these charges.”

The case expected to last four weeks continues Tuesday before a jury of nine men and three women in Southwark Crown Court.

Once one of the biggest actors of his generation, Spacey won an Academy Award for supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects” in 1995 and best actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty.” He’s also won awards for the stage and small screen.

His career dried up when sexual misconduct allegations against him arose as the #MeToo movement exploded. He was written off the Netflix political thriller “House of Cards,” and cut from the completed film “All the Money in the World.”

The actor, who has homes in the U.S. and London, is free on bail. He served as artistic director at the Old Vic from 2003 until 2015.

The man said he reacted with horror when Spacey made first contact by rubbing his neck early in their work relationship in the early 2000s.

“The first time that he touched me was just a massive shock,” he testified. “I just don’t like people’s hands on me.”

When he complained to a woman he worked for, she laughed it off and she said, “You can cope, you can handle it. We all know what he’s like,” he said.

The man said he decided he “didn’t want to upset the apple cart” and got on with his job.

But as Spacey escalated to grabbing the man in the crotch and taking the man’s hand and using it to rub his own privates over the pants, he began to dread when Spacey would return to London.

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs on cross-examination suggested that the man, who was disguised in court behind a curtain, was confused by the touching and even got a thrill from it.

“Nothing happened between us. He was assaulting me,” the man said. “I was doing my job and he was the one touching me.”’

Gibbs confronted the man with a photo he posted six years ago on social media of him and Spacey in which his arm appears to be around Spacey’s back.

“Did it make you feel sick to stand there side by side?” Gibbs asked.

The man said he used the image to promote his business.

“Anyone who does social media would have killed for a picture like that,” the man said.

He said the final straw for working with Spacey came on a day he was driving him to a celebrity-studded summer gala in 2004 or 2005 when the star violently gripped his crotch and he nearly ran off the road.

“He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt,” he said. “I pushed him against the door and said, ‘Don’t do that again or I will knock you out.’”

“That’s such a turn on to me,” he said Spacey replied. “You’re such a man.”

Gibbs, however, said that Spacey only attended that party once — three or four years earlier than the witness claimed.

The defense lawyer also showed jurors a snapshot the man had sent Spacey of himself as thanks for supporting him on a hike for charity in the Rocky Mountains of North America. The man had also kept a warm letter Spacey had written him after donating 5,000-pound ($6,350) for the trek.

The man said he told a few people in his life about his experience with Spacey, fearing it could affect his career. He said he decided to come forward last year, after Spacey had been charged with assaulting the three other alleged victims in the case.

“That’s a big part of it,” the man said. “Strength in numbers, isn’t it?”

“Or is it that in 2022, you saw a bandwagon coming past and you decided to hop on board?” Gibbs asked.

“That’s not true at all,” the man said.

Two decades later, the man said he has never overcome the shame he felt and cannot bring himself to view Spacey’s films or TV shows.

“I can’t stand watching the man. It makes me feel sick,” the man said.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press