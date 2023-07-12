Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes opening remarks at a meeting with Slovakian President Suzana Caputovaat at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New NATO-Ukraine Council set to meet for the first time at leaders’ summit

Zelenskyy said it was absurd that NATO leaders did not set out a timeline for Ukraine membership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit this morning, a day after the Ukrainian president blasted the alliance for failing to extend a clear invite to his country.

The leaders exchanged pleasantries, with Zelenskyy thanking Canada for all of its support during the war and Trudeau pledging that will continue for as long as it’s needed.

It was a different tone than Zelenskyy took Tuesday, when he said it was absurd that NATO leaders did not set out a timeline for Ukraine to become a member.

The leaders say in a statement that Ukraine has some conditions to meet, including democratic reform and stamping out corruption.

But above all, NATO says, the war with Russia must end first.

Today also marks the first meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will aim to deepen ties as Ukraine works toward meeting the alliance’s requirements.

