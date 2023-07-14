In this Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a pair of horseback riders make their way toward Beckwith Pass on the Cliff Creek Trail near Crested Butte, Gunnison, County, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

In this Oct. 6, 2019 photo, a pair of horseback riders make their way toward Beckwith Pass on the Cliff Creek Trail near Crested Butte, Gunnison, County, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

‘This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means’

The badly decomposing bodies of three people were found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and they may have been lying there since late last year, authorities said.

A hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified the authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the campsite Monday, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said.

Two of the bodies were inside a small, zipped-up tent and the other was outside in the camp, which was in a remote wooded area where hikers typically wouldn’t pass by, he said. There were personal belongings and tarps at the scene, and a lean-to built from local logs over a firepit.

“This is not a typical occurrence anywhere, by any means,” said Murdie, noting that his department doesn’t think the discovery implies any risk to hikers or campers in the area.

The sheriff’s department is looking for missing persons reports that might shed light on the situation, but they haven’t found any yet, he said. The coroner won’t release the identities of those deceased until the next of kin has been notified.

Based on the “fairly mummified” and advanced decomposition of the bodies, they were likely there through the winter and possibly since last fall, Murdie said. Because of the degradation, the autopsies will be difficult and will take at least three weeks, he said.

“Whether they froze to death in the winter or the combination of starved or froze, that’s what it sure seems like,” said the sheriff, noting that the actual causes of death won’t be known until the autopsies are completed.

Murdie said it’s more common for campers or hunters to die of carbon monoxide poisoning by using heaters in enclosed spaces, but that this appears to be different because of how the bodies were found and the remoteness of the camp.

Investigators are trying to “determine what they were actually doing there and why,” said Murdie.

READ ALSO: 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

USA

Previous story
Mom of teen targeted by cyberbullying frustrated by Dutch sentencing delay

Just Posted

Depicted are the boundaries of the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands on July 13 at 5 p.m., highlighting areas potentially threatened by the ongoing wildfire. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

Multiple fires in the northwest draw in additional firefighters, report BC Wildfire Officials. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firefighters prioritizing wildfires in northern B.C. with more than 27 evacuation orders in effect

(Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information)
Evacuation Alert issued for areas near Albert Lake wildfire and Heading Creek wildfire

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Work resuming as tentative 4-year deal reached in B.C. port strike