Artists can explore a variety of themes or imagery on their canvases. (Haida Gwaii Museum photo)

Haida Gwaii art gala seeks submissions

Annual fundraiser supports local artists and programs

The Haida Gwaii Museum will be holding its annual Gala and Art Auction at the Skidegate Community Hall on Nov. 23.

The fundraiser, now in its sixth year, raises money for exhibits and programming, along with efforts to support local artists. Last year saw several dozen entries, with the works being submitted on canvases to be hung at the event.

“It’s a lot of fun in the community. People get dressed up and they really look forward to it,” Lynn Hughan, manager at the Haida Gwaii Museum, said.

Past work from the gala. (Haida Gwaii Museum photo)

Last year’s funding went to the Haida Gwaii Mentor Apprentice Program, which encourages the learning and use of the Haida language, as well as the Yahguudangang exhibit, which highlights the importance of the repatriation of Haida artifacts to their rightful home.

Participants must be over 18, and may submit up to three pieces of canvas work on any combination of 4X4 or 6X6 canvases. There is some flexibility on what the canvas can be, with some past submissions arrving on wood or other organic material.

Past work from the gala. (Haida Gwaii Museum photo)

Artists receive 50 per cent of all sales made, and are able to enter their works for a reduced entry fee. Pieces must be ready for hanging, and are due at the Gina DaahlGahl Naay Trading House by Nov. 2. Canvases can be purchased there, at HlGaagilda or Gin Kuyaas, in Gaw Tlagee.

The Saturday night event will feature both food and dress, and is usually accompanied by either live music entertainment, a DJ, or even a dance. The museum is still seeking volunteers and sponsors for the gala. Anyone interested is asked to contact the Haida Gwaii Museum.

Haida Gwaii art gala seeks submissions

Annual fundraiser supports local artists and programs

