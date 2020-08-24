FILE - A black bear is pictured on Tow Hill Road in 2018. Conservation officers were called to Tow Hill Road on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 after a black bear climbed into a cabin. The bear was determined to be a threat to public safety and destroyed. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer file)

Black bear killed after climbing into Tow Hill cabin

Conservation Office urging islanders to report negative bear interactions

Conservation officers (COs) are urging Haida Gwaii residents to report negative wildlife interactions after a black bear broke into a Tow Hill cabin and was subsequently destroyed on Saturday (Aug. 22).

CO Tony Maestrello told the Observer he was called to Tow Hill Road after a bear that was food-conditioned and habituated to humans broke into a small cabin.

Maestrello said his intentions were to set a trap at the back of the cabin to catch the bear and destroy it, but when he arrived at the scene he had a safe shot and decided to take it.

“It was walking around someone’s house,” he said. “Once they’ve reached that level of habituation, public safety is number one, so we weren’t going to take any chances with the bear.”

Maestrello believes the bear entered the cabin by climbing through one of the windows. Luckily, he said no one was home at the time of the incident.

ALSO READ: Young black bear found shot, illegally dumped on Haida Gwaii

Local residents later told Maestrello that the bear had been approaching homes previously and one resident said the bear had pressed on their ground floor window.

He said he will be following up with a bear attractant audit of the community, and is urging all islanders to remove bear attractants in their area and report any negative interactions by calling the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Tow Hill community member Chris Ashurst also shared an update that the Tow Hill Community Association will be discussing the incident and possible solutions, such as bear-proof bins, soon.

