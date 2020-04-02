‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

The Skidegate Band Council Emergency Operations Centre set up an information checkpoint around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, just past the ferry terminal heading north. (Carrie Marshall/Submitted photo)

Chief councillor Billy Yovanovich said the EOC is also working on a second information checkpoint

Non-residents arriving in Skidegate will be asked to keep on driving now that the band council’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has erected an “information checkpoint” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Chief councillor Billy Yovanovich told the Observer the checkpoint consists of traffic cones as well as employees with stop signs and a list of questions, such as how long the driver and passengers have been on-island, why they’re here if they’re non-residents, and whether or not they’ve self-isolated.

It went up around 7 p.m. on Thursday night just past the ferry terminal heading north, in time for what Yovanovich said will be their priority: the ferry arriving from Prince Rupert.

“We’re checking for non-island residents now,” he said. “If you’re a non-island resident, we want you to drive right through Skidegate.”

The EOC made the unprecedented decision to erect checkpoints after listening to local medical leaders and Northern Health representatives talk about the limited capacity to deal with an outbreak of the virus on-island.

“We’re almost already at capacity just from day-to-day medical issues,” Yovanovich said.

Soon the chief councillor hopes a second checkpoint will be erected at the other end of the reserve.

“We’d like to get to seven days a week, it’s just a matter of do we have enough people to do it,” he said of staffing.

The EOC is also looking into shutting down industrial roads to non-residents, such as people who come to Haida Gwaii to hunt.

“We want the outside world to know that now is just not a good time to be coming to Haida Gwaii,” he said. “This is for their safety as well as ours.”

If non-residents refuse to drive through Skidegate without making any stops, Yovanovich said staff will get their license plate and contact the RCMP, who are aware of the checkpoints.

He added that Skidegate will “welcome people back with open arms” after the pandemic passes.

“It’s an information stop so I’m hoping people are going to be patient with us,” he said.

