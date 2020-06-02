Council of the Haida Nation releases guidelines for expanding social circles

Next steps also say outdoor spaces such as parks, playgrounds, trails may be reopening for day use

FILE - Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop speaks at the swearing-in ceremonies for the newly elected Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) representatives at the Howard Phillips Community Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the CHN released next steps in Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 response. (Roberta Aiken/Byrd’s Eye View Photography file photo)

The Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) released next steps in Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.

The next steps include guidelines to start expanding social circles, though the CHN cautioned residents to “always err on the side of caution and follow advice from local health-care practitioners.”

“Carefully expand your social interactions to include close family and friends, but keep your circle small,” said the guidelines, which are in effect until further notice. “Visiting inside family and friends’ homes is allowed if each person is healthy.”

ALSO READ: ‘A time of transition:’ CHN looking to release next steps of pandemic response this week

Residents were reminded to continue to respect physical distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from people who are not from their household, especially when indoors, and always practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap and water for 30 seconds.

“When expanding your social circle, consider the interactions each person within your circle has had and remember how easily the COVID-19 virus can spread,” the guidelines said. “Only increase social interactions after fully considering the risks to you, your family, friends and community.

“If you are vulnerable to the health impacts of COVID-19, continue with caution and carefully consider if and how you will expand your circle.”

ALSO READ: Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

According to the guidelines, local parks, playgrounds, trails and other outdoor spaces may be reopening for day use.

“You are responsible for maintaining physical distancing and sanitizing any surfaces (for example, at the playground),” the guidelines said. “Use at your own risk and check with your local authority or [Emergency Operations Centre] for more information.”

At the time of publication, the Naikoon and Pure Lake provincial parks remained fully closed according to the BC Parks website, and Gwaii Haanas had previously announced it would remain closed until at least June 30.

ALSO READ: Some restaurants on Haida Gwaii hosting dine-in guests again

The guidelines also said self-isolation after medical travel is now only required if returning from a “high-risk facility.”

However, residents traveling from anywhere outside of the Northern Health region were still asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the island.

Non-resident and all leisure travel to Haida Gwaii was still not permitted by the CHN, and essential workers coming to Haida Gwaii were still being required to apply through the CHN with a Safe Work Procedure and Safe Community Plan.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

ALSO READ: Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus