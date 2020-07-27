COVID-19: Haida Gwaii grocery stores tighten restrictions

Some in-store grocery shopping shuts down following confirmation of community outbreak

City Centre Stores in Queen Charlotte temporarily shut down in-store grocery shopping during the same week that a community outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on the islands. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii grocery stores have tightened restrictions since a community outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on the islands on July 24.

Some grocers have taken in-store shopping off of the table, offering curbside pick-up and delivery services instead.

City Centre Stores in Queen Charlotte announced it had closed to in-store shopping on Thursday, asking customers to either phone 250-559-4444 or email matthew.davies@ccstores.com for curbside pick-up.

“This is for the safety of our communities and staff,” a sign on the door said. “Sorry for any inconvenience.”

For orders sent by email, staff asked that customers send a numbered list with their name, phone number, preferred pick-up time and itemized grocery list.

The Isabel Creek Store was still allowing in-store shopping, but with masks required and a maximum of one person inside the store at a time. Customers without a mask were being asked to call 250-559-8623 or email isabelck@qcislands.net with their grocery order for pick-up.

Causeway Queen Charlotte was also still allowing in-store shopping, but with masks required.

The Skidegate Co-op was taking curbside orders only. Email lists to gwaii.coop@haidagwaii.ca, call 250-559-8078 or drive lists up to the store, though staff were advising that the latter option would likely involve a wait.

Both the Skidegate and Masset Co-op stores were also accepting orders through a new online grocery form launched on July 24.

“Online ordering is here,” the website said. “Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, we are providing curbside service temporarily at both food store locations.”

According to the website, orders are being filled on a first-come, first-served basis and same-day pick-up “might not be available.”

“We can only process so many orders in a day, thank you for understanding,” it said.

Customers were also advised to “order enough quantities to last you for the week.”

At the time of publication, in-store shopping was still being allowed at the Co-op in Masset, with a maximum of 10 customers inside at a time.

The Sandspit Super Valu was allowing a maximum of five customers at a time to shop in-store with a mask as well as providing the option of staff shopping for customers. For curbside pick-up at Super Valu, call 250-637-2494 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for same-day shopping, or email lists to supervalu43sandspit@gmail.com. Orders received after 3 p.m. will be processed the next day.

Crow’s Nest Cafe and Country Store was allowing a maximum of two people inside at a time, with masks being mandatory.

Bayview Market was also taking email and phone orders for curbside pick-up or delivery.

