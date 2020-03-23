The Village of Masset announced on March 22, 2020 that residential recycle collection bins in Port Clements, Tlell, Sandspit, Masset, Old Massett and Skidegate will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19. (Pexels photo)

COVID-19: Village of Masset residential recycle bins closed until further notice

March 22 service update encourages residents ‘to hold on to their recyclable materials’

Residential recycle collection bins will be closed until further notice, the Village of Masset announced on Sunday as part of a COVID-19 update about essential services.

According to the update, bins in Port Clements, Tlell, Sandspit, Masset, Old Massett and Skidegate will be closed and residents who use those bins “are encouraged to hold on to their recyclable materials.”

“The Haida Gwaii landfill remains open by appointment only to serve the urgent needs of residents,” the update said.

The village office has been closed to walk-ins since March 18 as part of social distancing and self-isolation guidelines announced by public health officials “to protect the health and well-being of our employees, the community and members of the public.”

Village-owned sites, such as the community hall, roller rink and public playgrounds, are also closed indefinitely.

However, the update said village staff continue to perform their regular duties in relation to the operation of the water treatment plant, sewer collection system and other aspects of village operations.

Council and village administration are participating in “a number of planning and response activities, including regular teleconferences with Emergency Management BC, the Ministry of Health and Northern Health.”

More to come.

