Haida Gwaii’s All Islands’ Art Show showcases works

Students show off their artwork after a workshop with Andrew McDermott, adjudicator of the All Islands’ Art Show. (Photo: supplied)

The All Islands’ Art Show is back at the Haida Gwaii Museum and is open to visitors until June 10.

More than 60 submissions were received, Jamie McDonald, coordinator and curator, said on May 26. In the six years that she has been coordinator, the show typically has received between 60 and 85 pieces.

A mix of both new and established artists is part of the show.

Anna Socha contributed an acrylic painting as her first-ever submission to the All Islands’ Art Show, and it was the first piece to sell.

Two fibre artists, Michelle Scott and Erin Harris, submitted knitted pieces inspired by the same book, How Tea Cosies Changed the World by Loani Prior. Scott, the circulation supervisor at the Queen Charlotte library, made a “sea cozy,” tea cozy in the shape of a sea star. Then she passed the book onto Harris, who knit an ocean bed on a round piece of canvas.

A professional photographer presented a woven piece, and a collage artist did embroidery on fabric.

“It was nice to see there were a few artists that branched out, that presented a piece in a different medium than what they’re a professional artist in,” McDonald said.

The show opened on April 29, and more than 95 people attended.

Artists had the option to have their piece adjudicated by Andrew McDermott, past president of the Federation of Canadian Artists. He also offered a workshop on pastel techniques to a group on April 30.

There is also a virtual version of the show that had over 600 views at the time of writing this article.

If you are a resident of Haida Gwaii, you can attend the show for free.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter