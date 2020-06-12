Haida weaver wins three titles at Sealaska juried art show

Haida weaver Stlaaygee X_ay Guul Kun K_ayangas Marlene Liddle is pictured in this submitted photo. Liddle won three titles at the Sealaska Heritage Institute 10th Biennial Northwest Coast Juried Art Show and Competition. (Haida Cedar Bark Weaver - Traditional and Contemporary/Facebook photo)
The imitation abalone hat made by Haida weaver Stlaaygee X_ay Guul Kun K_ayangas Marlene Liddle that won the weaving and basketry division and category, respectively, at the Sealaska Heritage Institute 10th Biennial Northwest Coast Juried Art Show and Competition is pictured in this submitted photo. (Haida Cedar Bark Weaver - Traditional and Contemporary/Facebook photo)
The small spruce root basket made by Haida weaver Stlaaygee X_ay Guul Kun K_ayangas Marlene Liddle that won the endangered art division at the Sealaska Heritage Institute 10th Biennial Northwest Coast Juried Art Show and Competition is pictured in this submitted photo. (Haida Cedar Bark Weaver - Traditional and Contemporary/Facebook photo)

A Haida weaver has won three titles at the Sealaska Heritage Institute 10th Biennial Northwest Coast Juried Art Show and Competition.

Stlaaygee X_ay Guul Kun K_ayangas Marlene Liddle, who is based in Old Massett, took home a total of US$1,700 for her wins in the endangered art division, for her small spruce root basket, as well as the weaving and basketry division and category, respectively, for her imitation abalone hat.

Liddle told the Observer that while she had previously attended the four-day dance-and-culture celebration that accompanies the event showcasing Northwest Coast native art as a vendor, this was the first time she had entered the juried art show and competition itself.

The celebration as well as the art show and competition are normally held in Juneau, hosted by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, however, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute decided to host the show online this year for the first time ever. The broadcast of the virtual celebration began on June 10.

Liddle said the show and competition also marked another first for her — the first spruce root basket she made since learning how to weave in 2007.

ALSO READ: Canada says B.C. Indigenous basket making an event of historic significance

After she moved back home to Haida Gwaii in 2000, she started harvesting cedar for elders.

“I just loved being outdoors and the fun we’d have as a group,” she remembers.

Then in 2007 her mentor Christine Carty offered to teach her how to weave.

She remembers starting to weave a hat out of yellow cedar and because she was often out of town, it took her almost a year to complete it.

“My aunties were telling me they were going to have a birthday party for the hat,” she said, adding that the joke lit a fire inside of her.

Since then she has made more than 230 pieces while also working full-time at the Haida Enterprise Corporation (HaiCO), mostly hats made of red and yellow cedar that she helps gather herself, including traditional styles as well as contemporary ones such as cowboy hats and fedoras.

ALSO READ: Weaving Joy show open at Skidegate museum

Last summer Liddle started gathering spruce root with direction from her aunty Merle Anderson, around rivers where there is erosion happening and on beaches where there are spruce trees around.

Then over the winter she prepared some of the roots and made the winning basket, which is only about 3.5 inches tall.

Liddle said she wanted to challenge herself right from the get-go to weave a small, intricate basket.

A juror comment on the Sealaska website said that for a first basket, Liddle made “an outstanding effort.”

“Roots split evenly, and irregularities in the shape of the basket are kept to a minimum,” the juror commented. “Really nice work. I look forward to seeing more from a very well-taught student.”

While the spruce root basket is not for sale, since it was the first one Liddle made and she wants to keep it in her family, the winning imitation abalone hat is available for purchase.

Liddle said she uses a secret, five-stage process to prepare to weave her imitation abalone hats, and also keeps her source for the imitation abalone product under wraps.

A juror comment on the Sealaska website described the hat as “beautifully woven with the stunning addition of the abalone strips.”

“The use of abalone to embellish basketry hats is not new, but having it covering the entire surface of the hat is quite modern,” the juror said.

“I like the two lines of plain twining, breaking up the abalone into three sections. Even little details like this can mean a lot.”

The juror added that breaking up the design field into small sections was a very “Haida” way of doing basketry design, because Liddle did “a lot with simple lines and shapes.”

ALSO READ: Haida artists recognized by YVR

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtOld Massett

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Just Posted

Haida weaver wins three titles at Sealaska juried art show

Old Massett-based weaver won prizes for spruce root basket, imitation abalone hat

Haida Gwaii’s Christopher Auchter featured in finale of new ‘Native Artist’ podcast

Podcast features ‘next generation of native artists’ from U.S., Canada; Auchter’s episode airs June 22

‘Marine detective’ educates against moving moonsnail collars also found on Haida Gwaii

Jackie Hildering says ‘sand-mucus matrix’ houses thousands of eggs, should not be touched

Haida Gwaii identified as ‘hot spot’ in new report on national endemic species

Nature Conservancy of Canada, NatureServe Canada released ‘Ours to save’ report on June 4

Spirit Lake Trail reopening to full-time Haida Gwaii residents

Skidegate Band Council announced the trail would reopen this week to full-time residents only

Ted Bundy to Robert Pickton: B.C. couple houses private ‘murderabilia’ collection

Couple hopes to have a museum one day

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

B.C. football star found dead in Regina lake had sought help at hospital twice, called 911

Samwel Uko’s relatives are trying to piece together the last moments of the 20-year-old’s life

Province loses battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo, Vancouver

B.C. Supreme Court ruled ‘it cannot be proven the clubhouses will be used unlawfully in the future’

New video shows RCMP tackling, punching Alberta chief during arrest

Mounties said Adam’s truck had expired plates and the video shows Allan Adam getting in and out of the vehicle

Sleeping in, showering less: BC Hydro says power use changes since pandemic

Many people are also cooking and baking more than before the pandemic

Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Wyatt Bednarz said at first they thought it was a bear and cub, until they got closer

Most Read