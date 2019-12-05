Masset residents receiving extra incentive to get home safe this holiday season

Bags such as these will be headed home with shoppers at the Masset Liquor Store this December. (Submitted photo)

Masset RCMP are putting a heavy emphasis on preventing drinking and driving this holiday season, while also looking to spread some holiday cheer at the same time.

People making purchases from the Masset Liquor Store during December may walk out with a paper bag decorated by students from Tahaygen Elementary and Chief Matthews School. Christmas art adornes the bags, along with messages of a Merry Christmas, and most importantly a warning not to drink and drive.

“The messages of holiday cheer on the bags are meant to brighten people’s days and to remind everyone to drink responsibly,” Cst. Mike Hull of the Masset RCMP said. “I had seen the initiative being done in other communities and thought it was an awesome idea. What better way is there to touch on the dangers of drinking and driving than through a gentle reminder from the youth in our community?”

Liquor store manager Doug Harper was on board with the idea from the get-go. “It’s a great initiative that helps to strengthen our community and bring about awareness,” Harper said.

Cst. Hull said that increases in drinking and driving continue to be a problem around the holidays, and that if the liquor store bag warnings are not enough of a deterrent for people, that the police will be conducting increased roadside checks and other enforcement activities in an attempt to stamp out impaired driving.

“Think of the messages on the bags from our local youth and if your plans involve drinking, plan ahead for a safe ride home by arranging a designated driver or by calling a taxi, family member, or friend,” Cst. Hull added.

Alex Kurial | Journalist