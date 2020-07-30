FILE - A view from the water shows the Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre. On Thursday, July 30, 2020, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced the decision to restrict non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii in response to the ongoing community outbreak of COVID-19. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Province restricts non-resident travel to Haida Gwaii amid COVID outbreak

Provincial staff will enforce travel restrictions from islands, mainland for remainder of outbreak

The province has restricted non-residents from travelling to Haida Gwaii to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 20 islanders to date.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made the announcement on Thursday (July 30) under the state of provincial emergency, saying the province will maintain delivery of essential goods and services to the archipelago.

Travel to the islands for delivery of essential goods and supplies, medical appointments, urgent or emergency family matters, or the provision of essential services will be subject to the approval of the unified command structure comprised of the Council of the Haida Nation (CHN), village councils and local governments.

Provincial staff will be deployed to communities on the islands and mainland to enforce the travel restriction.

“The Province, Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority are working closely with the Haida Nation and local governments on Haida Gwaii to respond to this COVID-19 outbreak,” Farnworth said in a release. “Our foremost concern is the health and safety of all residents of Haida Gwaii, and we’re working together to limit further spread of COVID-19.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: No new cases on Haida Gwaii in past 24 hours

In a separate release, the CHN said the travel restriction, as enforced by the province, would be in place for the duration of the community outbreak, and the outbreak “is not likely to be declared over by the medical health officer until there have been no new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed for 28 consecutive days on Haida Gwaii.”

Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop said the restriction was an “important step toward a renewed partnership in emergency management.”

Billy Yovanovich and Duffy Edgars, chief councillors of the Skidegate Band Council and Old Massett Village Council, respectively, also said they were glad to hear the announcement.

“It will help our local efforts in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19,” Yovanovich said. “The order will be a reset button for our local governments on Haida Gwaii to commit to working together to free us all from this virus as soon as possible.”

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii COVID cases may be flown to mainland: health officials

As of July 29, there were 13 COVID-19 cases that were considered active on the islands and seven had recovered.

It’s believed the 20 cases are all linked to residents who travelled off-island or had contact with a resident who travelled off-island.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

COVID-19: No new cases on Haida Gwaii in past 24 hours

Most Read