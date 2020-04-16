The GwaiiTel internet network will be offline for several hours on April 16, 2020. (Public Domain Pictures photo)

OUTAGE: GwaiiTel network will be offline for several hours on Friday

Service disruption could last four to eight hours but ‘this time may change’

The GwaiiTel internet network will be down for several hours on Friday.

In an end-of-day Facebook post on Thursday, the Haida Gwaii telecommunications service provider announced its network would be offline from mid-morning on April 16 “for approximately four to eight hours.”

“This time may change due to weather or other factors,” the post said.

The outage is necessary to facilitate installation of a new, 12-foot-wide antenna at the Mount Hays broad band radio tower site near Prince Rupert. The antenna was built in Texas and transported up to the tower by helicopter on Thursday so that crews could assemble it on Friday morning and pull it up the antenna.

“The new antenna is a critical piece of our network infrastructure and the project is required to enhance the reliability of internet on Haida Gwaii,” the post said. “The work cannot be done without a lengthy service outage.”

Advanced notice was not possible, the post added, since exact shipping arrival dates were unknown.

On Jan. 31, Haida Gwaii lost all internet communications for days due to a technical issue with the radio tower. Inclement weather conditions had caused significant damage to the radio link infrastructure.

GwaiiTel owns the internet infrastructure, which provides service to GwaiiCom.

More to come.

