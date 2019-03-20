Sk’aadgaa Naay slips in Fraser Institute elementary school rankings

The school stayed at a rating of 5, but slipped to 694th rank in 2017/18

The Fraser Institute has released its controversial annual ranking of B.C. elementary schools.

Sk’aadgaa Naay stayed at a rating of 5 out of 10 for 2017/18, the same rating it has received in the most recent five years.

However, the public Skidgate school did slip down the ranks, from 625th out of 805 schools in the most recent five years to 694th out of 955 total schools in 2017/18.

The report card ranks public and private elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators that are derived from the province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment results.

The ranking is often criticized for appearing to favour private schools and for only basing the rankings of the standardized tests, but the think tank believes it provides valuable information.

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how their child’s school performs over time and compares to other schools in B.C.,” senior policy analyst Angela MacLeod said in a news release last week.

