Village of Queen Charlotte reopens Haydn Turner Campground, ‘bear park’ and more

Several Village of Queen Charlotte amenities reopened on Saturday, June 27

The Village of Queen Charlotte reopened the Haydn Turner Campground (pictured) on Saturday, June 27, 2020, as well as several other municipal amenities. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Camping may still be closed in provincial parks on Haida Gwaii, but the municipally-owned campsite in Queen Charlotte reopened last weekend.

The Village of Queen Charlotte recently announced the June 27 reopening of several municipal amenities, including the Haydn Turner Campground located on a peninsula in west Queen Charlotte.

According to an update on the village website, the campground opened on Saturday and the public washrooms opened on Monday (June 29).

Reservation information is available at queencharlotte.ca.

Spirit Square, the day park and the youth centre “bear” park also reopened on Saturday, as did the public washrooms at the boat launch and helipad.

The tennis courts will be open and limited to six users at a time.

Users of all these amenities are asked to practise social distancing and encouraged to wipe down surfaces before use.

“If you are sick or have recently been off island, please come back at a later time,” the update said.

Drinking fountains are shut down, so bring your own water.

