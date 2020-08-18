Xplornet has announced that by Dec. 31, 2020 it will be discontinuing the satellite service some islanders, including those in the dead zone north of Tlell, use to access the internet. (Xplornet Communications Inc./Facebook photo)

‘When it gets pulled there’s nothing left’: North Tlell losing Xplornet

Xplornet service to islanders being discontinued by year-end due to satellite reaching end of life

Tlellians are atwitter after Xplornet announced last week that service to the islands is being discontinued in December.

The rural internet telecom sent out a notice to subscribers on Aug. 13, saying the satellite they rely on to provide service to Haida Gwaii has reached the end of its life and will no longer be available.

“We are sorry to say that these circumstances are beyond our control,” the notice said, adding that service will be discontinued by Dec. 31. “As this is the only Internet product offered by Xplornet where you live, this unfortunately means that we will no longer have an Xplornet option to provide you with Internet service.”

ALSO READ: Tlellagraph: Looking forward to healthy fibre-optics and connectivitea

Sophie Peerless told the Observer discontinuation of the service will leave no options for her family and others who live in the dead zone north of Tlell — out of cell range and missed by fibre-optic connectors.

“That was a real way to stay connected,” she said of the service, which she started using in 2006. “When it gets pulled there’s nothing left.”

The notice Xplornet sent out offered to help identify potential alternate service providers and help customers stay connected, but when Peerless called a representative for support, she learned the alternatives only apply to the mainland.

The Observer has reached out to Xplornet and Electoral Area D Director Johanne Young for comment.

ALSO READ: CityWest pitches subsea fibre-optic cable for fast, reliable internet

Peerless said she is left wondering how she will do online banking and communicate with her children in the future.

As a teacher at Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary School she will have some access to the internet during the day. However, she fears her husband, who does construction, will be harder hit.

“For him not to have any of that, it’s really going to affect him,” she said.

Ideally she is hoping another provider will step in before the end of the year.

“We’re used to slow. I don’t mind slow, but I’m not used to non-existent,” she said. “Maybe someone somewhere out there wants to fill this gap that Xplornet’s going to leave.”

More to come.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and TelecomTlell

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation
Next story
‘Out of control’ wildfire near Penticton grows to 250 hectares

Just Posted

‘When it gets pulled there’s nothing left’: North Tlell losing Xplornet

Xplornet service to islanders being discontinued by year-end due to satellite reaching end of life

Haida Gwaii couple purchases Queen Charlotte fish plant

Tom and Michelle Argue reopened the plant at the end of the causeway Aug. 14 as T&M Seafood Ltd.

Paul Bentley Memorial Fishing Tournament raises $1,800 for summer camp

Gil Pollard won first prize of $3,000 for his 33.06-pound spring salmon

Voluntary shipping protection zone trial for Haida Gwaii to start in fall

Vessels weighing 500 tonnes or more asked to observe minimum distance of 50 miles from west coast

All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

List of 12 priority names created; Queen Charlotte, Port Clements councils vote to support changes

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

‘Out of control’ wildfire near Penticton grows to 250 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope, B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Most Read