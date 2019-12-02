Haida Gwaii athletes headed to Halifax

Haida Gwaii’s penchant for producing top basketball talent is once again on display, with seven athletes being selected for involvement with the upcoming 2020 North American Indigenous Games.

The games, which will be held from July 12-19 in Halifax, saw Team B.C. hold their Phase 2 selection process at the Richmond Olympic Oval from Nov. 15-17. Squads, along with alternates, were finalized for the U14 and U16 male and female teams. The U19 male and female teams are expected to be finalized in the spring.

The U14 male team features the heaviest contingent of Haida Gwaii athletes, with three boys on the starting team along with a pair of alternates. Levi Burton (Skidegate), Calvin Collison (Masset) and Stanley Swanson (Masset) will be taking the court in Halifax, while Logan Seward (Masset) and Xavier Swanson (Masset) will be ready to step in if need be. The team will be led by head coach Kenneth Monture and assistant coach Adelia Paul.

The U16 female team will see Zoey Collinson from Skidegate representing Team B.C., on a team coached by head coach Terry Monture and assistant coach Garaline Tom. Meanwhile, Old Massett’s Devan Boyko has made the final 14 in the selection process of the U19 male team. Boyko, an All Native Tournament regular who won the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Excellence in Sport in October, will have to wait a few months to learn if he is making the trip.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter