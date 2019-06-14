Steve Nash Youth Basketball wraps up in Massett

RCMP coordinated the 12-week program for children between the ages of eight and 10

The 12-week Steve Nash Youth Basketball program wrapped up on June 11 at the Tahaygen Elementary School.

The program was spearheaded by the Masset RCMP, who applied for a civil forfeiture grant to help subsidize the 12-week Jr. NBA basketball program for children.

A program for children between the ages of five and seven wrapped up in December, and more recently, the 12-week program for children between the ages of eight and 10.

“The RCMP was extremely supportive of me coaching the program on work time and our sergeant, Kevin Smith, acted as a co-coach (along with his teenage children Nicholas and Eden),” said Cst. Michael Hull.

There were 17 participants in the program that is “designed to develop fundamental skills, sportsmanship, and a love of sport,” according to the program’s website. “Steve Nash Youth Basketball empowers basketball groups, facilities, and clubs across Canada in an effort to positively influence youth through the sport of basketball.”

Cst. Hull said that Dave Lomax from Haida Gwaii Recreation was a huge help in assisting to get the program up and running.

“Kevin Smith and I really enjoyed working with the participants. As RCMP officers in a small town, these types of opportunities are the best part of our job and are so important with regard to our relationships within the community. Each participant received his or her own jersey, a high-end basketball, as well as twelve 1.5-hour basketball practices,” Cst. Hull said.

