PHOTO GALLERY: New Haida chief in Skidegate

The George Brown Community Hall in Skidegate drew hundreds to the event. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Haida chiefs and their spouses took part in the ceremony. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Deer stew was among the offerings at the potlatch. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
K’aadas Ga KiiGawaay’: Robert Russ is the newest Haida chief. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)
(Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Robert Russ of Skidegate became a chief at a gala ceremony in the George Brown Community Hall in Skidegate last Saturday, with hundreds of guests and performers celebrating this great event until the early Sunday morning hours. People from all the communities of Haida Gwaii paid their respects. Robert’s chief name is: K’aadas Ga KiiGawaay’.

A dozen Haida chiefs with spouses were present at the long chief’s table and each one in turn held a speech.

Huge pots of seafood and deer stew arrived and were placed along the hall, served by dozens of busy helpers. It was a memorable potlatch that will not soon be forgotten.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii art gala seeks submissions

READ MORE: Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Just Posted

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led Wednesday’s demonstartion

LETTER: Alaska fisheries harvest a small proportion of the Skeena River

Alaska Department of Fish and Game respond to claims that they are stealing all the salmon

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Old Massett Memorandum of Understanding puts the focus on apprenticeships

Encouraging economic prospects ahead for the village following the signing

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

Two Nelson men describe their part in last week’s stabbing

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

B.C. premier says it’s time to add value to province’s forestry products

Instead, the focus needs to be on the renewable resource over the long term, Horgan said

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

B.C man, driving legally blind without licence, gets two years for fatal crash

Driver lost licence, declared legally blind in 2001

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Most Read