PHOTO GALLERY: New Haida chief in Skidegate

The George Brown Community Hall in Skidegate drew hundreds to the event. Haida chiefs and their spouses took part in the ceremony. Deer stew was among the offerings at the potlatch. K'aadas Ga KiiGawaay': Robert Russ is the newest Haida chief.

by Archie Stocker Sr.

Robert Russ of Skidegate became a chief at a gala ceremony in the George Brown Community Hall in Skidegate last Saturday, with hundreds of guests and performers celebrating this great event until the early Sunday morning hours. People from all the communities of Haida Gwaii paid their respects. Robert’s chief name is: K’aadas Ga KiiGawaay’.

A dozen Haida chiefs with spouses were present at the long chief’s table and each one in turn held a speech.

Huge pots of seafood and deer stew arrived and were placed along the hall, served by dozens of busy helpers. It was a memorable potlatch that will not soon be forgotten.

