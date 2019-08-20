(File photo)

Queen Charlotte crackdown

RCMP target impaired driving amidst rising numbers of the offence

The Queen Charlotte RCMP released a statement on Tuesday outlining their recent push to target impaired drivers in the village.

In the past week, RCMP officers removed five impaired drivers from Queen Charlotte roads. Each driver received a 30 day vehicle impoundment, and a 90 day driving prohibition.

“Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of serious and fatal motor vehicle collisions on our roads. Queen Charlotte RCMP are committed to keeping our roads safe,” a statement from Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP read.

Impaired driving has become an issue recently in Queen Charlotte, as last year the village saw a doubling of Criminal Code traffic violation incidents from 2017 according to numbers from Statistics Canada. 17 of these 22 incidents were for impaired driving.

