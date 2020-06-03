The North Coast Regional District announced on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 that modified recycling services will be reintroduced on Haida Gwaii next week. (Pexels photo)

Recycling services in Queen Charlotte, Port Clements expanding next week

Residential plastics will be accepted again, but most residential transfer stations remain closed

Hold on to your recyclables, Haida Gwaii.

According to a North Coast Regional District (NCRD) release on June 3, residential recycling services at the depot in Queen Charlotte and the landfill in Port Clements will be expanded next week.

However, residential recycling transfer stations will remain closed, with the exception of the monitored Sandspit and Tlell transfer stations.

On June 14, the Village of Queen Charlotte Recycling Depot will reopen and start accepting plastic recyclable materials from residents again, in addition to cardboard, printed paper, mixed paper, newsprint and magazines.

While there has been the option to drop cardboard recycling off in unstaffed bins at the depot throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the modified recycling services mark the first time residents will be able to recycle plastics since the Council of the Haida Nation enacted a state of local emergency on March 23 and the depot was closed.

Following the Sunday reopening of the Village of Queen Charlotte Recycling Depot, the facility is expected to be staffed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release also said the Port Clements Landfill will reopen to collect residential recyclable materials — plastic, cardboard, printed paper, mixed paper, newsprint and magazines — on June 9 and remain open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daniel Fish, chief administrative officer for the NCRD, told the Observer additional hours were added to help accommodate residents impacted by the fact that residential recycling transfer stations in some island communities, such as Masset, will remain closed.

“The NCRD recognizes the challenges and opportunities we collectively face in transitioning into the ‘new normal,’” the NCRD release said. “We ask that all are patient and understanding with businesses, neighbours, and yourselves as we work to implement new processes and procedures to ensure the safety of our communities and residents.”

Rob Kidd, manager of Islands Solid Waste, told the Observer “anybody that wants to recycle on the north end of the island can come to the landfill.”

Kidd added that residents dropping off recyclables at the depot and landfill are required to pre-sort their materials, especially since only two people will be allowed in at a time.

Residents are also asked to respect directional signage that is being put in place.

The release said the NCRD is currently not able to accept glass, tin cans or Styrofoam materials.

