In a video message posted on the Council of the Haida Nation website on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop said that as the province moves into Phase 2 of the Restart B.C. plan, Haida Gwaii will be taking a unique, local approach. (Council of the Haida Nation Facebook screengrab)

‘We’ll continue to take a local approach’: Haida Nation president talks B.C.’s restart plan

As B.C. moves into Phase 2, President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop says islands will take ‘unique’ approach

Haida Nation President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop released a video message on Wednesday to remind residents that Haida Gwaii is still in the state of local emergency enacted on March 23.

In a video posted on the Council of the Haida Nation (CHN) Facebook page, Alsop said that despite the Restart B.C. plan announced by Premier John Horgan on May 6, “we will be taking an approach that’s unique to Haida Gwaii.”

“As B.C. looks to move into Phase 2 [of the restart plan], for Haida Gwaii, we’ll continue to take a local approach,” he said. “We’ll do our best to coordinate together — the islands’ leaders — with the province.”

ALSO READ: Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

The video message came one day after the Village of Queen Charlotte council held a special meeting to discuss plans to reopen Haida Gwaii, which Mayor Kris Olsen said was done at the request of the Island Protocol Table.

At the special meeting, Olsen said the CHN would like to make a statement that Haida Gwaii is closed to visitors for the season, but in the interest of an island-wide decision, community leaders had been asked to have discussions with their councils about what their comfort level was with reopening.

At the time of publication, the Village of Port Clements had also publicized a committee of the whole meeting scheduled for May 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss B.C.’s restart plan.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii breaks two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend

In his May 13 video message, Alsop also asked residents to “stay disciplined” over the May long weekend.

“I know the long weekend is coming up and Haida Gwaii still is closed to non-residents,” he said, also suggesting that people get outside and garden.

“Just enjoy this time with your household and with yourself.”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone
Next story
‘A true treat for moms’: Haida Gwaii breaks two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Provincial parks on Haida Gwaii remain closed, as others around B.C. open to day use

According to the BC Parks website, Naikoon and Pure Lake remain closed

‘We’ll continue to take a local approach’: Haida Nation president talks B.C.’s restart plan

As B.C. moves into Phase 2, President Gaagwiis Jason Alsop says islands will take ‘unique’ approach

‘Out of control’ brush fire prompts reminder from Masset fire chief

Department called to residential brush fire on May 9; fire prohibitions came into effect April 16

Village of Queen Charlotte council meets to discuss eventual reopening of Haida Gwaii

QC council convened for special meeting on May 12; Village of Port Clements council will meet May 14

‘A true treat for moms’: Haida Gwaii breaks two temperature records on Mother’s Day weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist says forecast for May long weekend not as sunny

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

ICBC saves on crashes, but investments down due to COVID-19

Too early to tell if savings will result in reduction, David Eby says

Most Read