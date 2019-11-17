Council briefs: The Village of Queen Charlotte

More money for village in third-quarter, new equitable gift giving policy

The village of Queen Charlotte council approved a new equitable gift-giving policy for village employees and council stipulating that staff who have worked for Queen Charlotte for less than a year, or councillors who served less than one full term, shall receive a departing gift of $40-50.

Staff who have worked for 1-3 years are entitled to a $50-75 gift and those with 4-5 years of employment may receive $75-100 with $10 per year thereafter to a maximum of $300.

Councillors who served one full term are entitled to a gift of $75-100 with $10 per year thereafter to a maximum of $300.

Staff and councillors who served the city for more than five years will also receive a luncheon.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii youth joins federal climate lawsuit

Arts council support request approved

The Haida Gwaii Arts Council’s request to receive a letter of support from council for their $10,000 application to the Gwaii Trust Arts Grant was approved. If successful, the funds will go toward the arts council’s 2019-2020 performing arts season.

So far they have booked Schewy, a five-piece band, New Groovement, a group of nine R&B, hip-hop and soul performers and the Vancouver Island Vixens, a five-person burlesque group.

The funds also assist the arts council in keeping the event free for children 12 and under as well as $10 for seniors.

READ MORE: Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

More money than expected in third-quarter results

Minimal maintenance expenses has saved some money for the Village of Queen Charlotte during the third quarter.

Building maintenance, street lighting, and vehicle operating expenses were all under budget. The elections caused the legislative budget to go over by 16 per cent but revenues are higher than expected with an extra $11,000 coming from the Province’s Captial Grant and the Small Communities Grant.

Overall, the village is six per cent under budget with 31 per cent remaining in the operating budget for the fourth quarter.

READ MORE: Arts and culture boost for Haida Gwaii

What does it mean if a flag is half-mast in Queen Charlotte?

The village also approved a new flag protocol policy outlining the proper use of a half-mast flag.

Flags will be flown at half-mast to mark the death of the sovereign or an immediate relative of the Sovereign, the prime minister and governor general of Canada, the premier and lieutenant governor of B.C., Haida Heritary chief and matriarchs, the local MP and MLA, the mayor and former mayors of Queen Charlotte, Masset or Port Clements, the chief councillors from Old Massett and Skidegate, the president, vice-president and regional representatives for the Council of the Haida Nation, councillors on Haida Gwaii or the North Coast Regional District as well as veterans and first responders killed in the line of duty.

READ MORE: RCMP seek help in theft of emergency supplies

Other council notes

Council received a post-UBCM letter from BC Emergency Health Services expressing support for the village’s efforts in obtaining a helipad and to recruit a community paramedic, something which BCEHS will assist council in. The Minister of State for Child Care also sent a letter thanking council for putting forward a resolution supporting $10 a day daycare.

The Village of Queen Charlotte renewed a 2006 policy reimbursing council members no more than $200 per year for expenses related to communication such as internet connectivity so long as it relates to village business.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist